Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8333.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Shares of SVRA opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. Savara has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Savara by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Savara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Savara by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Savara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 726,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

