Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

