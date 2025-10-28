Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

