SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 178.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

