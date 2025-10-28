Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 2,071 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.