Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 12,645 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

