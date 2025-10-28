Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $229,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $578,002.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,552 shares in the company, valued at $917,411.04. This represents a 38.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 60,705 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $8,924,849.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,710,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,454,633.14. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,419,342 shares of company stock worth $191,106,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

