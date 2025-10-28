Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 15,012 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,905,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,245,000 after buying an additional 376,441 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.