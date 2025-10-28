Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

