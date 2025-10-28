Studio Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 850,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,452,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.60 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.