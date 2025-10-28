The Wendy’s Company $WEN Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.