Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

