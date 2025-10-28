Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

