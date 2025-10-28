Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 351,648 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351,648 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.