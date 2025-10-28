Values Added Financial LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

