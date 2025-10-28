Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aemetis, Inc $AMTX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Aemetis by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 374.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $2.20 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.68. Aemetis, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.68 million. Analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 26,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $66,923.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 208,518 shares in the company, valued at $527,550.54. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

