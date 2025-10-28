Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,482 Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $3.40 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.00.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

