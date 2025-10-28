Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,056 TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 534,315 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 17,747.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 793,832 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 318,166 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,613,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WULF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $18.25 target price on TeraWulf in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.