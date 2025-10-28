Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,284 CareCloud, Inc. $CCLD

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ CCLD opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:CCLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CareCloud had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. CareCloud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCLD

CareCloud Profile

(Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.