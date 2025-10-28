Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock worth $665,502,375. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

