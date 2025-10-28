Verus Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Verus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average is $220.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

