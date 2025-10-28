Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

