Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 360,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204,134 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 2,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,245,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,713,000 after purchasing an additional 258,412 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 29,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,773,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,041,432.36. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

