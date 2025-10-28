Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,097 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 86,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 735,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

