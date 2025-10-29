11,312 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 548,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $687,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Virtu Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,876,000 after acquiring an additional 139,836 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VIRT opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $45.77.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virtu Financial Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
