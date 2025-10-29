1,208 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

