2,965 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 526,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.1%

IYR opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

