3,478 Shares in Textron Inc. $TXT Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Textron alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $89,403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 128.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Textron Stock Down 0.6%

Textron stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.