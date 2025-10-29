726 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.98 and its 200-day moving average is $282.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

