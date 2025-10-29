abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 935,600 shares, an increase of 467,700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

NASDAQ:AGEM opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF ( NASDAQ:AGEM Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

