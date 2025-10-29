Affirm (AFRM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Affirm had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/13/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – Affirm was given a new $101.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

10/6/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

9/27/2025 – Affirm had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Affirm had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

9/16/2025 – Affirm had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

9/13/2025 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,773,000. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

