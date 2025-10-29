Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agilysys traded as high as $145.25 and last traded at $141.12, with a volume of 1261658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.14.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilysys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Up 22.6%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.