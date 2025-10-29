Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $72.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as low as $62.56 and last traded at $63.0060, with a volume of 12263244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 19.1%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.