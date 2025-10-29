Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $203,000 in Urogen Pharma $URGN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 216.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,368 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,461,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,152,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 522,957 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 786,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Urogen Pharma

In related news, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $37,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,418. This trade represents a 49.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $29,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,558.55. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $259,713. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Stock Down 3.2%

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $933.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

