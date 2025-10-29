Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $362,000 Investment in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 18.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.