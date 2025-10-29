Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 106,263 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,263 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 106.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 74,895 shares in the company, valued at $112,342.50. The trade was a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,864.88. This represents a 99.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $207,255. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 3.6%

HAIN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The firm had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Stephens cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

