Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,585 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TLN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.64.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of TLN stock opened at $394.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.15 and its 200 day moving average is $321.83. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. Research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.