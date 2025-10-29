Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 24,835 Shares of Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Asana were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Asana alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $186,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 14.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $204,829.95. Following the sale, the director owned 1,068,846 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,247.70. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 122,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,898,436 shares in the company, valued at $782,786,854.72. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,817,437 shares of company stock worth $39,090,991 and have sold 2,427,928 shares worth $36,497,981. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.