Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 49,817 Shares of Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,817 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Site Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,203,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Site Centers by 506.4% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,940,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,579 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Site Centers during the first quarter worth $18,911,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Site Centers by 20.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Site Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SITC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price target on shares of Site Centers and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Site Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Site Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Site Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st.

About Site Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

