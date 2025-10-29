AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIXO. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 214,735.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 165,346 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

SIXO opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $131.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.53. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

