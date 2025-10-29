Allstate (ALL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $16.5873 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $190.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 65.1% in the second quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $363,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.