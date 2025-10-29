Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Lessened by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 222,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 31,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.34.

GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

