Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 3.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $300.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $270.80 and last traded at $269.93. 22,521,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 23,337,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.51.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46. The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

