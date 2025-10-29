Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns Buy Rating from Jones Trading

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jones Trading in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.5%
Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust
In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 3,500 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,504.80. The trade was a 44.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.