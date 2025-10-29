Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns Buy Rating from Jones Trading

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jones Trading in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $14.52 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $205.60 million, a PE ratio of -41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 3,500 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,504.80. The trade was a 44.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

