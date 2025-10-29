Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00. The company traded as high as C$36.76 and last traded at C$36.72, with a volume of 149643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.83.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$88,289.40. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

