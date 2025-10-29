Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AS. UBS Group increased their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amer Sports from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amer Sports by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

