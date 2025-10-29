Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Ameren Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $103.36 on Monday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

