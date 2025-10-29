American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $362.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 222,011 shares of company stock valued at $70,725,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 12.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 13,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

