Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $539.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $484.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.54 and a 200 day moving average of $503.32.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

