Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.1250.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.56. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.Antero Resources’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

